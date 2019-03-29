SAN FRANCISCO — The Oregon State track and field team notched four all-time marks on Friday in the bay area of San Francisco at the Stanford Invitational and the San Francisco State Invitational.
Jessica Molina captured an individual title in the women’s shot put collegiate flight with the second-best outdoor throw in Oregon State History. Molina notched a 49-feet, 4.25-inch throw on her last attempt winning the flight. Sydney Guthrie-Baker competed in the same flight taking home fourth place with a throw of 47-1.
In the women’s shot put invite flight, Taylor Crockem finished in fifth with a throw of 46-3.5. Redshirt Keely McLaughlin placed eighth with a throw of 45-3.75.
Two all-time marks were set in the 5,000 meters in the final event of Friday night. Lexi Reed now holds the No. 4 all-time spot after crossing the finish line in 16:26. Freshman Haley Wolf was close on her tail finishing the race in 16:29.
Freshman Mari Friedman picked up a second place finish in her flight of the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:30.20. Rebecca Ledsham was the only other entrant in the event for the Beavers finishing in seventh in her flight in a time of 4:37.24.
The Beavers had two other competitors on Friday with one entrant each into the high jump and javelin. Emma Nelson was fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-03.25. Jordynn Slater had a top throw of 146-01 in the javelin for in eighth place.