OSU track: Mitchell third in steeplechase

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell set the school record in the steeplechase on day two of the 2021 Pac-12 Championships on Saturday.
Sitting in third for much of the race, Mitchell fell back to fourth but regained her position at third to cross the finish line in a school record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds to blow past the previous record of 9:57.40, which she set earlier this season. The time qualifies her for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Grace Fetherstonhaugh finished fifth with the second-best time in program history of 9:54.60.
Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh earned the Beavers a combined 10 team points.
“We had a great day today,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “We had athletes really step up to another level. How about Delaney (Bahn) getting up for 7th in the long jump and Taylor (Crockem) scoring in the shot put, such great competitors.
“We had a huge day in the steeple. It was a fast steeple. Kaylee (Mitchell) and Grace (Fetherstonhaugh) running sub-10 is great. Kaylee’s time qualifies her for the Olympic trials. That will be so cool to see a Beaver lining up at the trials next month. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team.”
Through two days and seven scored events, Oregon is leading the women’s team standings with 56 points. OSU is seventh with a total of 21 points.
Delaney Bahn eanred two team points for OSU with her seventh-place finish in the long jump with a new PR distance of 6.05 meters. Taylor Crockem also locked in a seventh-place finish on the second day, throwing 15.19 to score two points for Oregon State.
Claire Corbitt and Anneke Moersdorf had a strong showing on day two in the heptathlon. Corbitt notched PRs in all three of the events on the day – long jump (5.90), javelin (31.00), and 800 (2:28.95) – to finish 10th with 4976 points. Moersdorf tallied a PRs of 34.27 in the javelin and a time of 2:25.70 in the 800 to finish the heptathlon 12th with 4891 points.