OSU track: Joni Huntley inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Former Oregon State track and field athlete Joni Huntley will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor next week in Las Vegas.
Huntley joins Carol Menken-Schaudt as OSU female honorees to date. Huntley was a two-time Olympic high jumper, winning bronze in 1984. She was ranked as the nation’s top high jumper five times and in the top 10 13 consecutive years. Huntley is a member of the Pac-12 All-Century Track and Field Team and the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Other inductees will be Dan Fouts (Oregon), Sean Rooks (Arizona), Jennifer Azzi (Stanford), Jonathan Ogden (UCLA), Melissa Belote Ripley (Arizona State), Don Bowden (California), Bill Marolt (Colorado), Barbara Hedges (USC), Kathy Kreiner-Phillips (Utah), Lincoln Kennedy (Washington) and Jeanne Eggart Helfer (Washington State).