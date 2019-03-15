OREGON CITY – Lindsay McShane set a school record in the hammer on Friday as the Oregon State track & field team opened the outdoor season at the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open.
McShane set her record of 191 feet, 5½ inches on her second attempt. The former mark of 183-11 was set by Jessica Molina in 2018.
“We had a pretty good opener in the hammer," associate head coach David Dumble said. “The ladies definitely showed improvement over last year, they all opened up further than they did last year at this time.
“Lindsay McShane was the highlight. Five of her six throws were over her old personal record which really shows her improvement.”
Competing unattached, Haleigh Sudbeck had the second-best throw of the day (172-11). Keely McLaughlin threw 169-3 to place third, moving her to No. 5 in the record book.
Molina placed fourth (168-3) and Sydney Guthrie-Baker placed fifth (165-2).
“We threw well,” Dumble said. “But we still have more great throws to come this season.”
The hammer was held at Clackamas Community College. The meet concludes Saturday at Lewis & Clark.