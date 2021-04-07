OSU track & field: Beavers take second at meet

SAN DIEGO — The Oregon State track and field team finished second at the Mountain West Challenge on Wednesday.
The Beavers (131 points) finished behind host San Diego State (179). UNLV (123) took third and Nevada (112) came in last.
In the javelin, OSU took four of the top five spots as Sara Sanders claimed first with a throw of 43.26 meters. Jordynn Slater (42.61) and Jazlyn Romero (39.29) rounded out the top three. Kaia Alexander (38.53) came in fifth in the event.
Ann Wingeleth earned seven points for the Beavers with a long jump of 5.79 meters, earning second place. Just a .01 meters behind in third was Delaney Bahn.
Madison Lyon placed first in the triple jump after notching a jump of 11.94 meters. Wingeleth added another seven points for the team as she finished second with a jump of 11.79.
As a team, Oregon State took second in the 4x100 relay in a time of 47.15 seconds, finishing behind San Diego State. The Beavers also took second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:51.49.
Tarisa Olinski ran the 400 meters in 56.58 to place third.
It was a narrow margin in the second- and third-place spots for the Beavers in the 800 as Rebecca Ledsham finished in 2:08.73 and Mari Friedman in 2:08.76.
“I’m excited about the progress we are making in all our event areas,” coach Louie Quintana said. “I think it’s easy to only see big marks ... but what I want people to see is the depth we are creating in multiple throwing events and jumping events. The big national marks will be coming — that takes time, maturity, and competitive experience.
“What we are seeing, in real time, is that maturation of a competitive program — from the ground floor. Today, was a good example of that. If you sat each individual down from today, they would tell you that they probably weren’t fully satisfied with their marks or performances, save for a couple, but what was actually reflected in the results was an awesome team effort. San Diego State is consistently a top-25 program and UNLV is also a very good program, so for us to get second to San Diego State without the use of our distance runners shows the real progress our program is making as a full track and field program.”
Claire Corbitt, Anneke Moersdorf and Maddie McHone will compete in the heptathlon on Thursday and Friday at the Rafer Johnson and Jackie Joyner Invite in Los Angeles.