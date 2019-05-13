TUCSON, Ariz. — Redshirt freshman Keely McLaughlin again set the school record in the shot put Sunday as the Oregon State track and field team wrapped up competition at the Pac-12 Conference Championship.
McLaughlin was one of seven Oregon State athletes to finish in the top eight, earning team points for the Beavers. Freshman Grace Fetherstonhaugh (3,000-meter steeplechase), Lindsay McShane (hammer throw), Saskia McNairy (long jump), Ann Wingeleth (long jump), McLaughlin (shot put) and Taylor Crockem (shot put) helped OSU finish with the second-highest point total since the program’s reinstatement with 23 points in 11th place.
The Oregon State record in the shot put, previously held by McLaughlin, stood at 50 feet, 2 inches. She broke that Sunday in her first throw of the finals reaching 50-4¾ and scoring four team points for OSU. Another redshirt freshman, Crockem earned team points with a sixth-place finish. Crockem tied the previous school record and now sits No. 2 on the all-time list at 50-2.
The Beavers had another pair of placers in the long jump with McNairy and Wingeleth. Placing fourth and fifth, respectively, the pair totaled nine points for OSU. McNairy improved her No. 4 all-time mark with her third jump at 19-8¾. Wingeleth started the event with her best mark at 19-8.
In the discus, it was junior McShane who earned points placing in eighth. On her final attempt of the preliminary round, McShane managed 160-5, securing her spot in the finals.
Fetherstonhaugh, a freshman, had a solid performance in her first Pac-12 Championship appearance placing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Finishing in seventh place, Fetherstonhaugh ran her second-fastest time of the season at 10 minutes, 29.60 seconds.
Freshmen Mari Friedman and Lauren Miller each notched all-time marks in their respective events, the 800 meters and the 200 meters. Friedman ran the sixth-fastest time in school history in the 800 at 2:09.95. Miller ran her fastest clip of the season at 25.02 and the 10th-fastest time in OSU history.