Highlighted by the Oregon State High Performance Meet on April 26-27, the Oregon State track & field program announced its 2019 schedule on Wednesday.
The meet has grown over the years and continues to be one of the premier meets in the Pacific Northwest.
The indoor season starts off in Seattle at the UW Preview on Jan. 12, the first of four trips to Seattle.
The Beavers will make the trek north on Jan. 25-26 for the University of Washington Invite, the UW Husky Classic on Feb. 8-9 and for the final time on Feb. 22-23 for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships.
The indoor schedule also features the Don Kirby Classic (Feb. 8-9) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The season wraps up at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on March 8-9.
Oregon State opens its 2019 outdoor schedule with the some of the same meets as last season. The Beavers travel to Portland for the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Invite on March 16, followed by a trip to Salem on March 23 for the Willamette Invitational.
The Beavers' first out-of-state competition features two meets in the same weekend. OSU will split duties between the Stanford Invitational and the San Francisco State Invitational on the weekend of March 29-30.
April starts off in Arizona at the Jim Click Multi Events on April 4-5 and the Sun Angel Classic on April 5. Others will hang back in Oregon for the John Knight Twilight the same weekend.
The weekend of April 18-20 features three meets for the Beavers: Pacific Intercollegiate Invitational (April 18), Bryan Clay Invitational (April 18-19) and Beach Classic (April 19-20).
Oregon State ends the regular season at the Portland Twilight on May 3, which happens to be the same day that the Pac-12 Multi-Event Championships begin in Tucson, Arizona The Pac-12 Championships are also to be held in Tucson beginning on May 11.
The NCAA West Region Championships take place from May 23-25 in Sacramento, with the NCAA Championships beginning on June 6 in Austin, Texas.
The final event on the calendar for the Beavers is the Portland Track Festival from June 8-9.