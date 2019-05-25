SACRAMENTO — The Oregon State track and field team finished up competition at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships on Saturday in Sacramento after three days of competition.
High jumper Ann Wingeleth was the only OSU athlete to qualify through to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on June 5-8.
Freshman Grace Fetherstonhaugh crushed the Oregon State school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday evening. Fetherstonhaugh ran to a 14th place finish, nearly qualifying to the NCAA Championships, and to a school record with a time of 10-minutes, 3.13-seconds.
In the final event of the weekend for the Beavers, Lexi Reed ran the second-fastest time in OSU history and a personal best in the 5,000 meters. Reed finished in 22nd with a time of 16:11.01.
A pair of Beavers wrapped up their season in the shot put on Saturday in Keely McLaughlin and Taylor Crockem. Crockem finished 38th with a throw of 48-feet, 9-inches. Meanwhile, McLaughlin ended up in 45th at 46-8¾.
On Friday afternoon Lindsay McShane was 28th in the discus with a best throw of 163-5.