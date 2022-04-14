OSU track and field: Whitfield, Moesdorf lead way in Long Beach

Standout performances by Jade Whitfield and Anneke Moersdorf led the Oregon State women’s track and field team Thursday at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate meet in Long Beach, Calif.

Whitfield took eighth and set the No. 2 OSU mark in the discus at 168-5, an improvement of almost five feet from her previous PR. She moved from No. 4 to No. 2 on the all-time list behind Melissa Ausman.

Moersdorf flew 19-3½ in the long jump and placed fourth, bettering her outdoor PR by more than 14 inches and establishing the No. 9 mark in school history. She also holds the No. 2 indoor mark of 19-5¼, set in Spokane this past February.

Freshman Isabelle Esler was sixth in the javelin at 146-0. Sophomore Jazlyn Romero was seventh at 144-9, tying her PR, which already stood as the No. 9 mark in school history.

Freshman Jada Hurley sped to second place in the 100 in 12.02; sophomore Abby Buckley was eighth in 12.31. Hurley was 10th (25.44), Buckley 15th (25.81) in the 200; each ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team, which placed fourth (47.56).

Senior Emma Nelson (5-7¼) and freshman Lara Denbow (5-5¼) went 5-6 in the high jump.

The Beavers who competed on Thursday will remain in California for the Beach Invitational, set for Friday and Saturday at the Jack Rose Track at Long Beach State.

The distance crew will compete on Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Invitational at the Eldon Fix Track at Griswold Stadium in Portland. No field event competitors are entered.

