OSU track and field: Mitchell places fifth in 5000 at Pac-12 championships

Oregon State junior Kaylee Mitchell led the women’s track & field team on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 5000 meters on the final day of the Pacific-12 Conference Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Mitchell finished in 15 minutes, 59.70 seconds, improving her Oregon State No. 2 all-time mark by less than a second.

Mitchell scored four points, giving her 12 for the meet. On Saturday, Mitchell ran down defending champion Aneta Konieczek of Oregon in the final 200 yards and placed second in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:48.79. Teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh placed fourth in the steeplechase with a time of 9:57.42, good for five points.

The Beavers scored eight points on Sunday and finished in 10th place with 32 points, a school record in a conference meet since the sport was reinstated from a 17-year hiatus for the 2005 season.

Senior Emma Nelson and junior Anneke Moersdorf placed seventh in their respective events, scoring two points apiece.

Moersdorf broke her own school and scored two team points by taking seventh in the in the triple jump in 40 feet, 9½ inches. On Friday she took fourth and matched a 39-year-old OSU standard in the long jump with a 20-1 mark. She scored seven points overall.

Nelson cleared 5-7¼ in the high jump and took seventh place, good for two points. She was eliminated after missing three times at 5-9¼.

The Beavers closed the meet with the 1600 relay foursome of Paige Sefried, Adael Scatena, Jada Hurley and Mari Friedman setting a school record of 3:44.72. They did not score, but they did smash the former standard of 3:47.40, which had stood since 1980.

Friedman took 10th in the 1500 in 4:21.92. Freshman Jade Whitfield placed 19th in the discus at 148-4, the top throw of the four OSU competitors.

The Beavers began the afternoon on the track by taking 10th in the 400 relay in 46.98. It was the seventh-fastest time in school history; team members were Abby Buckley, Moersdorf, Chelsea Howard and Jada Hurley.

On Friday, three Oregon State athletes placed in the javelin. Freshman Isabelle Esler took sixth at 148-4, redshirt junior Jordynn Slater placed seventh at 144-5 and sophomore Ella Knott was eighth at 141-10 to combine for six points. Freshman Jada Hudley was 21st in the 200 preliminaries in 24.98. She did not advance to the finals, but her time was the 10th-fastest in school history.

The NCAA West Preliminary meet, one of two qualifiers for the NCAA Championships, will be held May 25-28 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

