OSU track and field: Mitchell breaks school record in steeplechase

Oregon State’s Kaylee Mitchell broke the school record for the second time in three days and placed sixth in the 3000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

A senior from Sprague High School in Salem, Mitchell PRed by nearly seven seconds and finished in 9 minutes, 34.59 seconds to earn four points for the Beavers. She entered the competition with a PR of 9:48.30; she lowered that to a school-record 9:41.51 in Thursday's semifinals and lowered it even further on Saturday.

Mitchell earned first-team All-American honors.

Redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh PRed by more than seven seconds and placed 10th in 9:37.56. Her former PR was 9:44.76, set earlier this year at Hayward Field. Fetherstonhaugh earned second-team All-American honors. She is a redshsirt junior from New Westminster, B.C.

It was the first time in NCAA outdoor meet history that OSU had two All-Americans in the same meet.

Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh thus earned indoor and outdoor All-American honors in 2022. They ran legs on OSU's 4th-place distance medley relay at the NCAA Indoor championships to nab first-team sstatus. Both earned second-team plaudits in the 3,000, where Fetherstonhaugh placed ninth, Mitchell 12th.

OSU had not scored at an NCAA meet since 1986, when Connie Peterka placed sixth in the javelin. The last Beaver to score in an NCAA event that incorporated running was heptathlete Sonya Crowther, who was seventh in 1982.

Peterka was OSU’s most recent first-team All-American, in 1987. Heptathlete Kara Hallock (2017), javelin thrower Destiny Dawson (2018) and high jumper Ann Wingeleth (2019) are the most recent Beavers to earn second-team honors.

