TUCSON, Ariz. — Oregon State's Saskia McNairy placed for the second consecutive year at the Pac-12 Multi-Event Championships, taking seventh place overall with 5,379 points. Her personal-best point total improves her at No. 4 on the Oregon State all-time list.
Sophomore Claire Corbitt ended the weekend in 13th place with 4,628 points, also a personal best. Corbitt improved her own No. 7 placing in the OSU record books with her performance.
Sunday evening started off with the long jump which saw McNairy take second place. She opened with a mark of 19 feet, 3½ inches and improved on that in her final attempt with a jump of 19-6¾. Meanwhile, Corbitt earned a top-10 finish with a furthest jump of 18-1¾.
The second event of the day featured the javelin, and another top-10 finish for McNairy. She managed 127-11 on her best attempt finishing in ninth place. Corbitt’s throw of 79-6 put her in 14th place.
McNary placed ninth in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 21.14 seconds, while Corbitt was 13th in 2:31.48.