OSU track and field: Jackson making quick strides in 3,000 steeplechase

Amber Jackson is brand new to the 3,000-meter steeplechase, but she’s having fun with one of the most grueling and demanding events on the track.

A women’s soccer player and sophomore at Oregon State, Jackson had plans to join the Beavers’ track and field team immediately out of Forest Lake Christian School near Auburn, California, and about 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. But the pandemic delayed that decision by a year.

Jackson, a multi-sport standout high school athlete whose events on the track included distance races and the 300 hurdles, was interested in giving the steeplechase a try when she began training with the team this winter.

“I like hurdles and a lot of people don’t,” Jackson said. “My coach (Louie Quintana) loves the steeplechase, so anyone that’s down to try it he’ll give it a chance.”

Just two races into her collegiate track and field career, she’s already making waves. An entry into the NCAA West regional meet is a possibility.

She finished Friday night’s steeplechase at the OSU High Performance Meet at Whyte Track and Field Center in 10 minutes, 42.63 seconds, the No. 7 time in school history and an improvement of nearly seven seconds off the time she ran in her first attempt in the event four weeks earlier.

“It wasn’t quite what I wanted, but it was fun,” said Jackson, who flashed a smile after traversing a total of 28 30-inch-high barriers and seven water jumps. “It was my second time running it, so I think I learned a lot and improved from last time. Still, my aerobic capacity is not quite there yet and that’s what is keeping me from finishing where I want. But we’ll get there.”

Not counting Friday times that weren’t posted as of early Saturday afternoon, Jackson’s new personal best would have her 65th among athletes in the NCAA West region. She needs to be in the top 48 at the end of the regular season to compete in the NCAA West Prelims, to be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in late May.

Jackson will have at least one more attempt, at the Pac-12 championships in Eugene in two weeks, to improve her time. The time in 48th place as of Saturday afternoon was 10:31.71. Quintana believes it will likely take 10:27 to make the regional meet.

Quintana said Jackson ran a smart race, a good tactic in the steeple when you’re new to it because you don’t want to go too hard.

“But at the conference meet she’ll be a little more aggressive because she has to, because that’s going to be a 9:40 race and you’ve got to go,” the coach said. “But to run 10:42, a seven-second PR, tells me that she’s going to run in the 10:20s.”

Jackson is of three OSU athletes who are relatively new to the steeplechase.

Christina Geisler finished sixth in 10:53.31 Friday, good for 10th on the school’s all-time lost. Liv Downing was ninth in 11:24.14.

Jackson, who is busy with a spring schedule that also includes soccer games and practices, has been inspired by teammates who hold the top two spots on OSU’s all-time list in the steeplechase.

Grace Fetherstonhaugh took back the school record from Kaylee Mitchell in running 9:44.76 at last weekend’s Oregon Relays. Mitchell ran 9:53.67 in the same race. They sat fourth and eighth on the regional list and sixth and 11th in the country, respectively, entering this weekend.

Practice training runs, with Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell leading the way, have helped Jackson make progress while becoming more familiar with her new event.

“They’re always a little bit ahead of everyone, so every time I’m feeling good I’ll go with them and that helps me flow at their level,” she said.

Curious how athletes get picked in college to attempt the steeplechase, which isn’t a regular high school event?

“They have to want to do it. That’s probably the biggest thing,” Quintana said. “So a lot of times you’ve got a kid that’s got great size, pretty athletic and then they’re like, ‘I don’t want to do steeple, I’m afraid of it.’ Amber, she’s very athletic. She wanted to do it. She hurdled in high school.”

Jackson is juggling two sports and academics while also dealing with Type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with at age 7. The autoimmune disease, which affects her body’ ability to make insulin, is something she has to monitor every day.

“It’s definitely been a barrier that I’ve had to overcome and I’m still working on it,” Jackson said, noting that before her first steeplechase race, on April 1 in Eugene, her blood sugar number plummeted and it zapped her energy. “It gives me another thing to overcome.”

So clearing a few hurdles on the track is just one more obstacle.

The veterans

Fetherstonhaugh said she was pleased with her steeplechase time at the Oregon Relays, which was her first race in the event this outdoor season.

“To have it go well, how I wanted it to, and to get a PR, I was really happy with that. “I almost feel like I surprised myself with how it went. I felt pretty good and pretty solid throughout the race, and I’ve been feeling good in training.”

Quintana said he believes the 9:30s are possible for both Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell.

“If you would have asked me last year, I would have said, ‘that’s insane. That sounds super fast to me,’” said Fetherstonhaugh, who has dropped her time by more than 40 seconds since her first steeple in 2019 and by 18-plus seconds since her first race last year. “But every year, with us getting more and more training under our belt and getting stronger, and after running 9:44 last week it is within reach.”

Mitchell, who ran a personal-best 9:48.3 at last year’s Pac-12 meet, wasn’t happy with her Oregon Relays race but she has her mind set on improvement.

“I just think there was a really key moment in that race where I needed to believe in myself and I didn’t. So I’m not going to let that happen again,” she said. “It’s better than last year’s first one (9:57.4), which is something. It’s just when you have high expectations for yourself, you’re going to be frustrated more times than not.”

Like Fetherstonhaugh and Quintana, based on the “solid training” in recent weeks Mitchell is excited to see who low in the 9:30s she and Fetherstonhaugh can get and sees no reason why they can’t run such times.

