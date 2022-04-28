OSU track and field: High Performance Meet provides opportunity to chase postseason berths

It’s a big weekend for Oregon State women’s track and field as the program hosts the OSU High Performance Meet with the postseason just around the corner.

It’s an opportunity for the Beavers — and hundreds of other athletes participating — to improve their standing heading into conference or national championships.

For those from NCAA Division I schools, they’re looking to finish the regular season within the top 48 in the region in their respective events in order to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims, held May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The High Performance Meet will be held Friday and Saturday on campus at the Whyte Track and Field Center. Oregon State has six athletes ranked between 50 and 53 in their events and in need of a boost with improved season-best times or marks to help their chances of continuing their seasons after the Pac-12 championships in two weeks in Eugene.

“That’s the big think this weekend,” Beavers coach Louie Quintana said. “Can we just focus on our one individual event and see if we can get closer to the low 40s on the descending order list to secure a spot to the first round?”

Two OSU athletes who are well within the parameters are 3,000-meter steeplechasers Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell, ranked fourth and eighth, respectively, in the West region after their first go at that race in last weekend’s Oregon Relays meet in Eugene.

Fetherstonhaugh ran a school-record time of 9 minutes, 44.76 seconds to take the top spot from Mitchell, who ran 9:53.67 in Eugene, about five seconds off her previous school record.

Quintana collaborated with Oregon coaches to create a high-level race involving his athletes and the Ducks’ Aneta Konieczek, an Olympian from Poland who has ran 9:25. It was decided that the Oregon Relays would be a good opportunity for all three to run their first steeplechase of the season. Konieczek edged Fetherstonhaugh by two-hundredths of a second.

“It worked out well. That’s a good early season time, 9:44, 9:53 … wow, that would be great at the end of the year,” Quintana said. “Based on their training I feel like both can run in the 9:30s. If they can do that they’ll score at the national championships and that’s great for our program.”

Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell are both entered in the 5,000 invitational race that’s part of Friday’s late-session distance carnival, a stretch of five-plus hours of distance races that, along with the meet itself, is a big draw for schools in the Northwest.

Quintana said some schools don’t have the same travel budget as before the pandemic.

“So we’ve now become a place to be at the end of April as people get ready for their national or conference championships,” he said. “That final weekend where they can do it without breaking the bank. So this has become a huge Northwest presence at this meet.”

OSU middle-distance runner Mari Friedman is ranked 24th in the West region 1,500 standings after running 4:18.21 behind Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell at the Hayward Premiere in early April. She’s also ranked 62nd in the 800 (2:07.5).

Quintana said Friedman, a senior, has had bad luck not getting into the right 800 races where fast times are ran, instead being the fastest runner in slower races. Quintana said he believes Friedman can run 2:05 or even quicker this spring.

“She knows the time will come. We do, too,” the coach said. “At the conference meet we’ll see what we decide to do because she’s ranked higher in the 15 than she is in the 8.”

In the field events, Oregon State has a quartet of javelin throwers looking to improve their marks.

Isabelle Esler, Jordynn Slater, Ella Knott and Jazlyn Romero are all in a tight bunch in their season-best results, from Esler, ranked 39th in the West region at 153 feet, 5 inches, to Romero’s 65th-ranked 145-foot throw. Three of those athletes had their best marks of the season at the Oregon Relays.

OSU’s Sara Sanders, who qualified for the 2021 regional meet in the javelin, suffered an elbow injury and is redshirting this season. But Quintana said there is “great energy” among the throwers.

“She was training at a very high level. We didn’t know if that would take the wind out of the sails of that group,” Quintana said. “But they rallied and that group is throwing really, really well.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

