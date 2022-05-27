OSU track and field: Friedman advances in 1500 meters at NCAA West meet

Mari Friedman advanced to the quarterfinals of the 1500 meters on Thursday, highlighting Oregon State’s performances on the opening day of women’s action at the NCAA West Preliminary Meet at the University of Arkansas.

Friedman, a junior, placed seventh in the second heat of the 1500 in 4 minutes, 19.45 seconds, and 14th overall after four qualifying heats. She nabbed the final qualifying spot, finishing .16 seconds ahead of the 15th-place woman.

The top five finishers in each heat, and the next four-fastest times (24 women), advanced to Saturday’s two-heat quarterfinals. There, the top five finishers in each quarterfinal heat and the next two fastest times will advance to the NCAA championships, set for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Freshman Isabelle Esler just missed qualifying for NCAAs in the javelin. She placed 15th in the 48-woman field at 160 feet, 9 inches, recorded on both her first and third throws of the three-throw series. The 12th and final qualifier’s mark was 163-6.

Sophomore Ella Knott placed 40th at 137-9.

Junior Anneke Moersdorf placed 10th in her flight and 29th overall in the long jump at 19-7¼.

Also on Saturday, senior Emma Nelson will compete in the high jump. Her qualifying mark is 5-8.75; she was seventh at Pac-12s in 5-7.25.

There are two 24-women flights. The top 12 finishers advance to Eugene; if necessary, there will be a jump-off for the final qualifying spots.

Redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh (9:44.76) and redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell (9:48.79) will run in the 3000 steeplechase Saturday. There is one round, with three heats. The top three finishers from each heat, and the next three fastest times, qualify for the finals in Eugene.

