OSU track and field: Foote sets school mark in 5,000

SEATTLE — Oregon State's track and field team closed out the indoor season with some big performances at the MPSF Championships inside the Dempsey Indoor Center on Saturday.

Over the course of the two-day meet, senior Alyssa Foote broke the school record in the 5,000 meters while many other athletes notched personal-bests to shift around the record books.

Foote highlighted the weekend by clocking in at 16 minutes, 37.74 seconds in the 5K and finishing in eighth place. Her time places her at the top of the all-time list in the event and improved her previous time by 10 seconds.

"This weekend was a good piece to the puzzle that we are putting together at Oregon State," coach Louie Quintana said.

Meagen Lowe blazed ahead in the 3000-meter race and set a new personal-best on Saturday with a time of 9:31.02 to finish in eighth place.

"I was super proud of the distance women," Quintana said. "We just keep getting so much better. Meagen scoring as a freshman was clutch so we're excited to get the outdoor season rolling."