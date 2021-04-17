OSU track and field: Fetherstonhaugh runs to win

PORTLAND — Six Oregon State athletes posted personal records at the Lewis and Clark Invitational on Saturday in Griswold Stadium.

The Beavers finished second in the meet with 130 team points, finishing behind host Lewis and Clark who scored 157. Portland (77 points) finished in third.

OSU took the top nine spots in the 1500-meters, beginning with Grace Fetherstonhaugh posting the second-fastest time in school history and a new PR at 4:20.01. Kaylee Mitchell followed in second with the third-fasted finish in program history at 4:20.17.

Audrey Lookner blew past her previous PR to finish third in a time of 4:28.73.

In the 800, the finishes were flipped for Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh who once again had a narrow margin of time difference. Mitchell finished in 2:12.10 and Fetherstonhaugh in 2:13.57.

Claire Corbitt ended the day with two event wins, taking the 100 hurdles (15.03) and high jump (1.50 meters). Corbitt finished in the 200 in 25.64, taking third in the event.

Tarisa Olinski ran to a second-place finish in the 400 with a time of 57.22. Olinski set a new PR in the 200 as she took second-place in a time of 25.33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0