OSU track and field: Fetherstonhaugh makes unexpected entry into world championships

An opportunity that Grace Fetherstonhaugh believed was out of reach for a few more years was unexpectedly placed at her feet earlier this month.

Without the time standard or a high-enough spot in the rankings to qualify for the world track and field championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the Oregon State standout distance runner took a brief break after what she thought was the end of her outdoor season.

But after about a week off, she received a call from a Toronto phone number. She expected it was regarding a meet later this summer that she was waiting for news on.

Instead, the 21-year-old Fetherstonhaugh received word that she will represent Canada at the world championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. The steeplechase heats will be held Saturday, July 16 and the event final on Wednesday, July 20.

“I was in shock. I feel a little star-struck to be able to do it so soon. I was thinking maybe in two years I would be there,” said Fetherstonhaugh, who was third in the Canadian championships in 9 minutes, 38.41 seconds, less than a second off her personal best. “I think this will be a great learning experience for me because this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing for quite a few years since I was younger. This was a huge goal of mine to be on a senior national team.”

Fetherstonhaugh, from New Westminster, British Columbia, competed with family and friends in attendance at the Canadian nationals June 24 in Langley, about a 45-minute drive from where she grew up.

That followed an outdoor season in which she placed 10th at the NCAA championship meet with a new PR (9:37.56) by more than seven seconds.

OSU’s Kaylee Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh’s best friend and training partner, was sixth in a school-record time of 9:34.59. It marked the first time that the Beavers had two All-Americans in the same NCAA outdoor meet.

Both ran legs on OSU’s fourth-place distance medley relay at the NCAA indoor championships in March, and each also received All-American honors again in that meet after Fetherstonhaugh was ninth and Mitchell 12th in the 3,000.

A spring of training with Mitchell, as the two continued to trade the steeple school record, has Fetherstonhaugh in the position she is now.

Her season-best time in the steeplechase puts her 35th among 45 entrants in Eugene.

After learning that she had qualified for the world meet while with family back home, she returned to training and focusing on the technical aspects of the steeplechase, a roughly 1.9-mile race consisting of 28 barriers and seven water jumps.

She eased back into her training, reminding herself that there was no rush and that she could trust the work she had put in to run fast times.

“Just believing that I have enough fitness. I have enough time. I know I can do this,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “Because I’m someone that preparation is really important to me and believing that I can do my best.”

Her solid time at the Canadian championships, coming 13 days after her new PR at the NCAA meet, showed her that hopefully another breakthrough is in store.

Oregon State coach Louie Quintana has confidence that, despite the break from training that Fetherstonhaugh took, she’s capable of running in the low 9:30s or possibly the 9:20s.

“She’s a competitive racer. I’ve coached a lot of competitive people, and Grace is right up there with a lot of them,” said Quintana, who coached three steeplechasers to world championships while at Arizona State.

Fetherstonhaugh’s qualification is the next step in her career but also progress for the Oregon State programs.

Quintana, who heads the university’s cross-country and track and field teams, said the school is now in “stage 2” of building. The Beavers have had athletes place well at recent NCAA indoor and outdoor meets, and the cross-country team competed at the 2018 national championships.

The next part in the trajectory, Quintana said, is having athletes such as Fetherstonhaugh in elite, world-level competitions.

“That recognition, it’s a big deal for us,” the coach said.

Fetherstonhaugh, who competed in the 2018 under-20 world track championships in Finland shortly before coming to Oregon State, is happy with the consistency of her recent times. But, she says, “I’m always wanting a little bit more.”

She hopes to soak in the experience of Saturday’s heat race but also do a good job competing and be smart in her racing.

“Really what I’m going to want to try to do is tuck in somewhere in the middle of that pack and hang on and let them pull me to some fast times,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “Hopefully try to PR and get caught up in the racing side of it, and do all I can those last three laps to dig as deep as I can and focus on my technique over the water jump.”