OSU track and field: Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell qualify for NCAA championships in steeplechase

Oregon State steeplechasers Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell advanced to the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday with their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Meet at the University of Arkansas.

Fetherstonhaugh won the first of three heats in 9 minutes, 50.13 seconds and finished third in the 48-woman field. Mitchell placed third in the third heat and fifth overall in 9:53.00.

The top 12 advanced to the championships, set for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

It will be the second consecutive trip to NCAAs for Fetherstonhaugh, a redshirt junior from New Westminster, British Columbia. She placed seventh at the preliminary meet to advance, but she had to scratch at last year’s finals because of illness.

It will be the first trip to the NCAA outdoor championships from Mitchell, a senior from Salem. She placed 35th in the steeplechase at last year’s preliminary meet.

Earlier this year at the NCAA Indoor Championships, Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell earned first-team All-American honors in the distance medley relay and second-team All-American honors in the 3,000.

Emma Nelson and Mari Friedman also competed in their respective events on Saturday, but neither placed in the top 12 to secure an NCAA berth.

Nelson placed 24th in the high jump at 5 feet, 7¼ inches. Friedman placed 20th in the 1500 in 4:31.24, 12 seconds slower than her opening-round time on Thursday.

