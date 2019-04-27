Highlighted by individual wins from Destiny Dawson and Ann Wingeleth, the Oregon State track & field team wrapped up its regular season on Saturday at the High Performance Meet at Whyte Track & Field Center.
The Beavers had 10 top-three finishes on the final day of competition. OSU also set two all-time marks in both the 100-meter hurdles and the javelin.
Dawson continued her streak at the High Performance Meet winning the event for the third consecutive time. She broke 160 feet for the first time this season en route to the individual title with a mark of 161 feet.
Freshman Jordynn Slater blew her old previous best at OSU out of the water as the placed third at 154-5.
Wingeleth got the day started off on the right foot for Oregon State, winning the high jump by clearing 5-6½ on her the third attempt.
Wingeleth rounded out her day with a second-place finish in the long jump (19-0½) and a third-place finish in the triple jump (37-10½).
The shot put provided another top-three finish for the Beavers' Taylor Crockem. The redshirt freshman advanced to the finals with a best throw of 48-6. She improved on that mark on all three of her throws in the finals, saving her best for last at 49-2¼.
Sophomore Claire Corbitt ran a personal best in the 100 hurdles, notching the eighth-best time in school history at home. Corbitt took second place overall with a time of 14.41 seconds.
Freshman Rachel Krill and Lauren Miller each recorded top-three finishes in their respective races. Krill ran a 1:04.85 400 hurdles finishing in third place, while Miller used a 25.56 time in the 200 meters for a runner-up finish.