OSU track and field: Billings wins hammer throw at Twilight Meet

Markayla Billings won the hammer throw on Friday, leading a small contingent of Oregon State athletes at the Oregon Twilight Meet at Hayward Field.

A redshirt freshman from Elk Grove, California, Billings posted a winning mark of 171 feet, four inches, to outdistance the runnerup by nearly 15 feet. It was her second victory of the spring; she also took first at the Willamette Invitational on March 26.

Redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin was second in the shot put at 49-11.25. Redshirt senior Taylor Crockem was fourth at 47-7.75.

Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield (155-1) and redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Marx (150-6) went 4-5 in the discus.

Junior Gabby Peterson led the 1500 contingent by taking 18th in 4 minutes, 38.46 seconds.

The Beavers will return to Hayward Field for the fourth time this spring for the Pacific-12 Conference Championships on May 13-15.

