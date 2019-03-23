SALEM — The Oregon State track and field team had three individual champions on Saturday at the Willamette Invitational hosted by Willamette University.
The Beavers swept the top three spots in the shot put with Keely McLaughlin taking the gold medal. McLaughlin won the event with a throw of 45-feet, 4.25-inches. Taylor Crockem finished second with a throw of 45-2.25 and Jessica Molina rounded out the top three with a throw of 45-0.25.
Lindsay McShane won the discus with a throw of 156-11. McLaughlin finished in third with a mark of 144-7.
Kindel Bailey had a throw of 154-6 to win the javelin. Destiny Dawson placed second with 151-6.-inches, while Jordynn Slater was third with a toss of 142-7.