The Oregon State track and field program has added 23 new members to the current signing class, coach Louie Quintana announced on Monday.
Of the incoming commits, 11 are from the state of Oregon, with seven coming from California, and one each from Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio.
“This is a very deep recruiting class that came together quite nicely for us as a staff,” Quintana said. “There was a lot of behind the scenes research and conversation to make sure that we were making good decisions in filling some competitive gaps within our program.”
Distance runners include Meagen Lowe, a two-time Nike Cross Country National finalist; Gabrielle Peterson, the 2018 California Division 5 cross-country champion; Elizabeth Khoury, from Forest Grove High; Emily Perez, who finished in the top five of the California state cross-country championships four times; Libby Rinck, from Jesuit; Delia Deleon, a seven-time NWAC champion (cross-country, the 800, the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000); Erin Dietz, a graduate transfer from Harvard; Liv Downing, from Summit High; Maggie Smith; Annika Sundstrom, from Wilson High; and Sydni Nedza.
“Coach (David) Dumble and coach (Pete) Herber really did a nice job identifying what we believe to be a solid core of athletes that will be foundational for us moving forward," Quintana said. "In the distance events, we were able to properly capitalize on our most successful season in program history with a very deep distance recruiting class.”
For the sprints, jumps and hurdles, the Beavers have added Taylor Weidinger; Anneke Moersdorf; Paige Sefried; Centennial High's Maddie McHone, the Oregon 6A state champ in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump; Nyah Songster, from Aloha High; Maddie Fletcher; Jade Newton, from St. Mary's in Portland; Taylor Ozimek; and Savannah Reilly, the 5A high jump champ from Silverton.
Sara Sanders, the 6A state javelin champ from Jesuit; Kaia Alexander; and Caitlin Marx, from South Salem High, make up the throws.
“Much like my statement last year, recruiting classes are evaluated years down the road,” Quintana said. “This year we had four freshman qualify for the NCAA West Prelims and we feel we have that kind of talent coming to Corvallis next fall.”