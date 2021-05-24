 Skip to main content
OSU track and field: Beavers sending seven to West regional prelims
OSU track and field: Beavers sending seven to West regional prelims

The Oregon State track and field team is sending seven competitors to the NCAA West Regional Preliminaries this week.

Texas A&M is hosting the four-day event in College Station, Texas at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

OSU will compete on Thursday and Saturday with the team’s first two events being the hammer throw and javelin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Sydney Guthrie-Baker will be in the first hammer throw heat, while Lindsay McShane will appear in the third heat. Sara Sanders will throw in the first heat of the javelin.

Batya Beard will run in the 10,000 meter race at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

On Saturday, Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell will race in the 3,000 meter steeplechase at 4:10 p.m. Audrey Lookner caps off Oregon State's participants in the 5,000 meter race at 6:30 p.m.

