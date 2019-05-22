The Oregon State track and field team is sending a record number nine athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary Championships held in Sacramento at Hornet Stadium.
The championship qualifier runs Thursday through Saturday and features competitors for the Beavers on each day.
Qualifiers from the West preliminary meet advance to the NCAA Championships on June 5-8. Each event features 48 entrants with the top 12 from both regionals advancing.
Returning javelin All-American Destiny Dawson looks to make it consecutive years at the NCAA Championships. She is seeded No. 25 with a throw of 161 feet even. She holds the school record at 171-7 and competes on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Jordynn Slater joins Dawson in the javelin and is seeded at No. 40 (154-5). Slater was the highest finisher for the Beavers at the Pac-12 Championships in Tucson (ninth).
Senior Delaney Hall is seeded 48th in the javelin (150-11).
Redshirt junior Ann Wingeleth qualified for the preliminary round in Thursday's high jump at No. 39 thanks to a season-best clear of 5-8¾. This is Wingeleth’s first appearance at the regional event, and she holds the No. 8 spot on the OSU leaderboards in the high jump.
Lindsay McShane was the only Oregon State athlete to qualify for multiple events, the hammer throw on Thursday and the discus on Friday afternoon. The junior is seeded No. 26 in the hammer (199-0) and No. 48 in the discus (164-6). She holds the school record for the hammer throw, and is No. 3 all-time in the discus.
Freshman Grace Fetherstonhaugh is seeded No. 40 in the 3K steeplechase (10 minutes, 26.52 seconds). She holds the No. 4 mark in the Oregon State record books.
OSU’s shot put school-record holder, Keely McLaughlin, leads the Beavers in the event held Saturday seeded at No. 42 (50-4.75). McLaughlin earned that mark at the Pac-12 Championships, breaking the record she had set earlier this season.
Redshirt freshman Taylor Crockem joins McLaughlin in the shot put. Her season-best mark of 50-2, which came at the Pac-12 Championships, seeds her at No. 45.
Also Saturday night, Lexi Reed will compete in the 5,000 meters. The redshirt sophomore enters the weekend seeded at No. 44 (16:26.32). Reed holds the fourth-fastest time in Oregon State history.