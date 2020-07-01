OSU track and field: Beavers add 12 athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State track and field program has added 12 athletes to its roster as part of its 2020 signing class.

“Obviously, this has been an interesting year not only for our athletes, but for the high school athletes that we have recruited to be a part of our emerging program at Oregon State,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said. “These athletes were unable to compete during their senior year, but still bring strong accolades and a wealth of big meet experience to OSU."

The group includes distance runner Hannah Hernandez of Philomath High.

Siuslaw's Hannah Rannow rounds out the distance runners.

Jumps/sprints/hurdles signees are Adael Scatena of Thurston High, Asha Turnbull of Summit High, Leah Richards of Summit, Madison Lyon of Woodbridge High (Irvine, Calif.), Delaney Bahn of Bozeman High (Montana) and Chelsea Howard of North Bend High.

Jazlyn Romero of Hermiston, Ella Knott of Taft, Jade Whitfield of Mt. Whitney High (Visalia, Calif.) and Markayla Billings of Consumnes Oaks High (Elk Grove, Calif.) make up the throws group.