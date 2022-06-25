Top of their class: Massey and Walker receive Pac-12 award

Grace Massey and Joel Walker both arrived on the Oregon State campus in 2017 as scholarship athletes studying business and management.

This week, they were both recognized for their accomplishments at Oregon State by being named as the school’s Tom Hansen Conference Medal Winners by the Pac-12. This award is given annually to the outstanding senior male and female student-athlete at each of the conference’s member schools. It recognizes the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Massey, a volleyball player who ended her career as Oregon State’s all-time leader in digs with 2,174, is a three-time Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll recipient and was part of the “Dam Worth It” committee at Oregon State. She also took part in community projects at the Corvallis Library and joined “Beavers Without Borders” in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

Walker was the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was a 2021 Senior CLASS All-American and was a two-time CoSIDA All-District Honoree. He was a 2019 First Team All-Pac-12 performer and he helped lead Oregon State to 49 wins and three NCAA tournament appearances. Walker was the 2020-21 Oregon State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President and is a co-founder of the “Dam Change” Initiative.

Massey said she learned of the award through a post on the Beavers volleyball Instagram page.

“It means more for me to get an award based on character and leadership and effort, and what you do off the court than on the court. Performance, you can see that in numbers. If you have a good game you have a good game,” Massey said. “It’s nice to get recognized for something about your personality and your work ethic and how you lead, because that means people can recognize something that’s not necessarily tangible or in numbers. It feels good to know that people noticed.”

Walker said he got a text from former Oregon State football player Alexis Serna letting him know he had won the award.

“It means a lot to me. It’s such an honor, a reflection of my teammates, my coaches, my friends, my family, all the support around me in Corvallis and beyond,” Walker said. “It really does feel like a cap on my collegiate career academically, athletically, and community-wise as well. It’s just a true honor.”

Massey and Walker have known each other since their freshman years. They were in the same undergraduate degree program and both completed their MBAs while at Oregon State. They also worked together in SAAC.

“Me and Joel have been best buds all through college. Since freshman year we were super close,” Massey said. “We had classes (together) freshman year, sophomore year. We were in the same major, we were in a lot of the same group projects.”

Both said that receiving this award was unexpected, partly because it already feels like they have been away from Oregon State for a long time. They both wrapped up their master’s degrees last fall and have been away from the campus for about six months.

Walker went home to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he got married in December. He and his wife, Sophia, have recently moved back to Portland where he is working as a contractor in digital marketing for Nike.

“I was very, very surprised. I feel like in a funny way, I feel like I graduated from OSU three times,” Walker said. “I could have walked in summer 2020 because I was finishing in fall 2020, and then I could have walked summer of 2021 .. and I finally got to walk summer 2022.”

As a result, he didn’t realize he was even eligible for such an award.

Massey is from Beaverton and went back to that area after she completed school last fall. She is working as a barista right now and is focused on her volleyball training. She plans to play professionally overseas this fall.

“I’m not giving up volleyball. I’m going to use it as long as my body lets me,” Massey said.

Because she has been away from the school, this award felt especially meaningful.

“It feels good because I haven’t been there in months, leaving after fall term. I had a good goodbye, but not really. So it was nice to have received that, reminding me that I’m still part of Beaver volleyball and athletics and Oregon State and all of that. I’m not just gone forever,” Massey said.

Conference medal winners have been named every year since the 1960-61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac-12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired at the end of June 2009 after serving for 26 years as Commissioner of the Pac-10.

