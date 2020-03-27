Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19

Former Oregon State women’s basketball player Sydney Wiese announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her tweet read: “I am feeling well- fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it. All of us are united in our fight to stop this spread and keep everyone safe/healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you do too.”

Wiese, who starred for the Beavers from 2013-2017 and helped the Beavers to three Sweet 16s and a Final Four, tweeted that the symptoms “I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms.”

Wiese returned home to Arizona two weeks ago after having played professionally in Spain. She was in quarantine from that time.

She continued to discuss the process she went through on Twitter, saying “the problem we are facing is lack of accessibility to testing. I was denied two times because I wasn’t showing enough symptoms, but I am someone who SHOULD receive a test. Unsure if I am well or not, some symptoms, but not the main ones.”

Then she added: “The reality is we are all capable of carrying the virus and capable of spreading it. Social distancing, isolating, washing hands, being overly cautious is what’s best right now.. not just for ourselves, but for OTHERS.”

