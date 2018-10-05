The Beavers fell to The Sun Devils by a final score of 153-96 in their home opener at Osborn Aquatic Center.
Junior Felicia Anderson paced the Beavers taking second place in the 100 backstroke (56.24 seconds) and 200 backstroke (2:02.33). She was also the third leg of the Beavers first place 200 freestyle relay and the first leg of the second place 400 medley relay team.
"Felicia has been consistent throughout her time here at Oregon State in her training and preparation to try to improve week over week," OSU coach Jennifer Buffin said. "Today, she deviated from her plan in her 200 (backstroke) because she was focused on her time, and I expect her this week to focus in on what happened and work to correct it."
Sophomore Fernanda Rodriguez added 5 points for the Beavers with third and fourth place finishes in the 100 and 20 breaststroke respectively.
The Beavers finished 2-3-4 in both the 200 breaststroke and the 500 freestyle, adding 18 points to their total in back to back events near the end of the meet.
"I think we did a good job today and all week on executing what we had planned on," Buffin said. "We got down early, but the girls did a great job at staying competitive and staying in the meet. We're very early on in our season, and it's about getting to where you're swimming your best down the stretch and I think we are putting ourselves in a good early spot for that."
Oregon State is back in action with the Alumni meet on Saturday, October 20th at Langton Hall in Corvallis.