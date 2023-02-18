The Big 12 Conference agreed to a new media rights deal last fall, signing a $2.3 billion contract with ESPN and Fox Sports that will provide member schools just under $32 million a year in revenue.

That left the Pac-12 as the only major conference without a deal in place and more than three months later the member schools and their fans are still waiting. In recent weeks, supporters of the Big 12 have been active online, taunting the Pac-12 for its lack of progress and predicting its imminent demise.

These sorts of discussions around college sports — and especially college football — are part of its peculiar charm and these online jabs provide entertainment but no information. The bigger question is whether some Pac-12 presidents and athletic directors are growing frustrated with the slow pace of negotiations and the harm it is doing to perceptions of the conference’s stability.

In an effort to affirm that stability, the Pac-12 Conference board members released a statement Monday promising that “The 10 Pac-12 universities look forward to consummating successful media rights deal(s) in the very near future.”

The statement also said the schools are “united in our commitment to one another.”

Based on this statement it seems likely that those deals will be completed fairly soon. Whether or not the negotiations are successful is a more subjective question that will be answered by whether the schools do in fact remain united in their commitment to the conference.

If the deal provides $30 million a year per member that would seem enough to keep member schools from jumping to the Big 12. Changing conferences is a hassle and it would have to be a significant difference in revenue to be worthwhile.

But if the deal is in the range of $25 million per year, is that enough?

Often there is an advantage to going last in a series of negotiations because more information is available. In this case, however, media rights deals are a lot like a game of musical chairs: as the game continues, fewer slots are available.

That is certainly the case here. Several media groups have spent their college football budget and filled their time slots, so they are sitting out these talks. Fox Sports, in particular, seems to have little interest.

These negotiations are also complicated by the loss of the Southern California schools and the impact that has on the potential audience for Pac-12 broadcasts. There is a broad assumption the conference will add a school from the region — San Diego State is the most common target — to help offset that problem.

The question then is which school would join along with them. UNLV would make a natural travel partner but is not as good a fit academically.

Everyone was watching when Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff visited SMU recently. This private school, based in Dallas, is currently in the American Athletic Conference and would welcome a move to a power conference. In fact, the Fort Worth Star Telegram this week reported that SMU would willingly take a smaller share of media revenue for several years after joining and might even help cover extra expenses.

Rice, which is located in Houston, and Tulane, located in New Orleans, have also been mentioned. Both are top-flight academic institutions and Tulane just finished a remarkable college football season.

Another factor which complicates these deals is the likelihood that the Pac-12 will become the first major conference to put a large number of games on a streaming service. Both Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ have been discussed, although Amazon seems much more likely. The conference clearly wants to exceed the rights deal signed by the Big 12 and a package that includes both conventional TV and a streaming service is the only path.

There is some concern that a move to streaming would reduce the conference’s visibility. That may be true to some extent, but Amazon Prime has an extensive reach and is easy to use on all devices. Younger viewers — including potential recruits — are more likely to be able to access Amazon Prime than the Pac-12 Network.

The bigger issue is that the Pac-12 is a little unlucky in the timing of these talks. After being big spenders for the past several years, the entire streaming industry has taken a step back in recent months as subscriber growth has slowed. There is less willingness to lose money on content and it will be interesting to see how much Amazon is willing to spend for the Pac-12 rights.

But if the price is right, a combined ESPN/Amazon Prime rights deal could still work out to be more valuable than the Big 12’s contract, giving Pac-12 fans something to crow about online.