EUGENE — Shelby Weeks homered twice and scored three runs as the Oregon State softball team won a back-and-forth Civil War battle at Jane Sanders Stadium on Sunday.
The Beavers’ 12-8 win over Oregon completed the program’s first series sweep of the Ducks since the 2006 season. Oregon State now holds a 95-93-1 overall record against the Ducks.
The Beavers (24-18, 6-13) are idle until closing it the regular season at home against Utah on May 9-11. The Ducks (21-25, 4-14) are at Utah this weekend.
The Beavers took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Frankie Hammoude that drove in Weeks, who led off the game with a single.
The Ducks answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Shaye Bowden had a sacrifice fly to tie it and a wild pitch allowed the second run to score.
Oregon went up 3-1 in the second on a double steal of home.
The Beavers responded with a five-run third inning.
Maia Rader singled and Weeks followed with a two-run homer to tie the game. Jessica Garcia singled and Camryn Ybarra was hit by a pitch.
Back-to-back errors allowed the Beavers to score two more before Kayleen Shafer doubled in another run to make it 6-3.
A Rachel Cid solo homer got the Ducks within 6-4 in the bottom of the third.
Hannah Galey then led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer. After two walks and a wild pitch, Bowden made the Beavers pay as she delivered a two-run single that put Oregon up 7-6.
The lead was short-lived as Hammoude blasted a solo shot to left to tie it at 7-all.
A two-out walk and an error proved costly for the Beavers as Oregon leadoff batter Hailey Cruse singled home a run to make it 8-7 after five.
Izzy Owen doubled with one out in the sixth and scored on a double by Rader to make it 8-8 before Weeks blasted a two-run homer to right to put the Beavers up 10-8.
The Beavers tacked on two more runs in the seventh on an error and a Rader sacrifice fly.
Weeks was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Hammoude and Rader both added two hits and two RBIs.
Mariah Mazon came on in the fourth and went the final 3⅔ innings to pick up her third win of the series. She allowed just one unearned run and struck out five while surrendering three hits.
Cruse and Cid both had two hits for the Ducks.