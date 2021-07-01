OSU softball: Stepto headed to Olympics

Oregon State softball signee Tarni Stepto has been named to the Australian National Team for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Stepto signed with the Beavers in November of 2019 and is expected to join the OSU squad in the fall.

Softball will be featured in the Olympics this summer for the first time since 2008. Australia has qualified for the Olympics in softball four previous times, earning one silver and three bronze medals. The team will play in the first event of the Olympics when it faces Japan on July 21, two days prior to opening ceremonies.

Stepto committed to Oregon State after spending the 2019 season at Salt Lake Community College. She earned Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year that season with a 12-3 record and an ERA of 1.62. She earned Third-Team NJCAA All-America honors as a pitcher. Stepto helped the Bruins to a 47-8 overall record, Scenic West and Region-18 title and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament. She maintained a .521 batting average and led the team with 17 home runs.

Stepto was a part of the Australian squad that swept through the WBSC Asia/Oceania Olympic qualification undefeated and has represented the Travelodge Aussie Spirit at an international level. She will be joined in Tokyo by Oregon State head coach Laura Berg, who is on the coaching staff for Team USA.