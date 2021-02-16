 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Simon named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Oregon State’s Madison Simon was named the Pac-12's softball freshman of the week on Tuesday.

Simon finished her first collegiate weekend 7 for 19, including three multi-hit games, with five runs scored. Penciled into the leadoff spot for the Beavers, Simon hit her first triple to drive in her first RBI against Utah State in a 6-0 win on Saturday.

The third baseman added 11 putouts and seven assists during Oregon State’s 5-0 opening weekend.

Simon and the Beavers will return to the field on Feb. 26 in Arizona.

Madison Simon 
