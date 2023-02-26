Oregon State pitchers Tarni Stepto and Sarah Haendiges combined to hold Iowa to a single run Sunday in a 2-1 victory for the Beavers at the Mary Nutter College Classic in Cathedral City, California.

Starter Stepto helped the Beavers (7-8) walked the first batter she faced and then threw four no-hit frames to earn her third win of the season. It was the fourth appearance for Stepto in which she gave up one or fewer hits this season.

Haendiges followed with three innings of relief, giving up four hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Freshman Abby Doerr continued her hot streak at the plate, driving in Grace Messmer on a single to center for the game's first run. Doerr finished the day with a 3 for 4 and now leads the team in RBIs with eight.

Oregon State scored its second run when Frankie Hammoude drew a full count walk to bring in Messmer.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the seventh, the Hawkeyes loaded the bases with just one out, but managed just the lone run.

The Beavers will conclude nonconference action with the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament this week in St. George, Utah. Oregon State will open with a rematch with BYU at noon Thursday.