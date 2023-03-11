Oregon State's comeback fell short in a 7-6 road loss at Utah on Saturday.

OSU entered the seventh trailing 7-2, but battled back with four runs. Abby Doerr provided the major damage in the comeback, sending a ball over the wall in right field for a three-run home run.

The Beavers loaded the bases after with a double from Grace Messmer and two walks before Aubree Seaney cut the deficit to one when she was hit by a pitch. A foul out ended the rally.

Messmer finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk. Frankie Hammoude was 1 for 3 day with a double and an RBI.

The Beavers opened the scoring in the first inning. Morgan Howey singled up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Messmer walked, Kaiea Higa delivered the day’s first RBI with a single to score Howey.

The Utes answered with a home run in the bottom of the frame and took the lead in the fourth. Utah went up 3-1 with three singles and a fielder’s choice providing the damage.

Oregon State countered in the sixth, slicing the deficit in half when Messmer laid down a perfect bunt single before Hammoude laced a double to right-center for the RBI.

Utah responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs, going up 7-2 and using a pair of RBI doubles to put the game just out of reach.

The Beavers will look to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday with the first pitch of game three slated for 11 a.m.