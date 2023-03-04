Oregon State dropped a pair of games to Idaho State and UNLV, respectively, to conclude the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament on Saturday in St. George, Utah.

Game 1: Idaho State 3, OSU 2

A solo home run to centerfield by Idaho State helped the Bengals upset Oregon State Saturday morning.

Down 2-0 after the first two frames, Abby Doerr got the Beavers on the board and even with a two-run shot to center in the sixth inning.

Tarni Stepto was charged with the loss after she gave up the first two ISU runs and five hits in just two innings. Ellie Garcia allowed one run on three hits over five innings.

Game 2: UNLV 5, OSU 2

The Runnin’ Rebels plated all five runs in a two-inning stretch to down Oregon State (9-11) Saturday afternoon.

Abby Doerr got the Beavs on the board with her second home run — a solo shot — to halve the deficit in the second inning. UNLV promptly answered with a three-spot in the third to go up by four just a half-inning later. Doerr again was responsible for more offense as she drove in Eliana Gottlieb for the final run pushed across.

Sarah Haendiges was charged with the loss after yielding a pair of hits in three innings. Garcia pitched four complete, allowing four hits, a pair of walks and three earned runs.

Pac-12 Conference play is next up for the Beavers, who will return to Utah to face the Utes for a weekend set. The first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m.