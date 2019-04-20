Holly Azevedo tossed a four-hit shutout as No. 2 UCLA completed a three-game softball sweep of Oregon State on Saturday afternoon at the OSU Softball Complex.
The Bruins scored twice in the second, once in the third and fifth, and three more in the sixth. Bubba Nickles belted a three-run homer in the sixth for the Bruins.
Jessica Garcia had two hits for the Beavers.
Earlier Saturday, the Bruins capped off a 10-2 win from Friday’s game that was delayed due to weather. The Bruins led 10-1 in the third when the game was delayed. Shelby Weeks scored on a triple by Garcia in the bottom of the fifth for the Beavers.
The Beavers (21-18, 3-13) head to Oregon for a three-game series beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game is at 6 p.m. on the April 28 game starts at 5 p.m.