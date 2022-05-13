OSU softball: Mazon's heroics clinch series for Beavers

Mariah Mazon led the way at the plate and in the circle on Friday as the Oregon State softball team took a series clinching 3-1 victory over Utah at Kelly Field.

Mazon hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Beavers the early lead. Grace Messmer followed with a sacrifice fly to score Frankie Hammoude and give Oregon State a 3-0 advantage.

Utah got one run back on a home run by Kendall Lundberg in the sixth.

Mazon (14-9) got the win after pitching 6⅔ innings and giving up one run on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Sarah Haendiges closed out the seventh to get the save, her second of the season.

Kiki Escobar and Kaylah Nelson each had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with seven total.

On Thursday night, the Beavers took the series opener with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings.

Oregon State gave up two runs in the top of the 10th and was down to the last out when the rally got started with a single by pinch-hitter Harleigh Braswell. Mazon followed with a single and Hammoude walked to load the bases.

Nelson then came through with a bases-clearing triple which gave the Beavers the victory.

Oregon State took the early lead on solo home runs in the first by Mazon and Hammoude. Mazon also hit a three-run blast in the third which gave the Beavers a 5-2 lead.

Haendiges got the start, giving up three runs, two earned, over four innings. Mazon went six innings, giving up four runs, none of them earned, on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. Oregon State committed four errors in the contest.

The Beavers (33-18, 9-14 Pac-12) and Utes (26-27, 8-15) will conclude their regular seasons with a game at noon Saturday at Kelly Field.

