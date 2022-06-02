OSU softball: Mazon's absence, four errors, lack of offense lead to loss in WCWS opener

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oregon State was dealt some adversity before its Women’s College World Series opener against Florida on Thursday even started when it was announced that two-way standout Mariah Mazon would not play due to undisclosed circumstances.

It didn’t help that the Beavers would commit four errors and struggle to find its offense after taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning and getting nothing out of a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the second.

It all added up to a 7-1 loss at Hall of Fame Stadium. Unseeded OSU (39-21) will try to keep its season — and the program’s first WCWS appearance since 2006 — alive when it plays Arizona or Oklahoma State in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“Any time you don’t have a kid like Mariah it’s going to suck,” Beavers coach Laura Berg said of Mazon, her team’s No. 1 pitcher and a fifth-year player in the program. “It is what it is. We didn’t have her and you’ve got to deal with it and play ball, and we didn’t play ball the way we’re capable of playing.”

Freshman Sarah Haendiges, who has shared pitching duties with Mazon most of the season, made her 23rd start of the season and kept the 14th-seeded Gators in check until Florida got two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

“I think we all have a lot of confidence in Sarah,” first baseman Frankie Hammoude said. “Obviously we lost a bat in our lineup. We all knew it was going to take all of us to win here. We’ve been dealing with this kind of stuff all year, the injuries and that kind of stuff. So, it didn’t really faze us too bad, I don’t think.”

Oregon State released a statement about 30 minutes before Thursday’s game that Mazon would not be available. An OSU spokesperson clarified that it wasn’t a disciplinary issue.

Berg said afterward that she couldn’t disclose why Mazon didn’t play, adding that it was circumstances out of Mazon’s control and that her team hopes to have Mazon available Friday.

Mazon has started 119 games in the circle and appeared in 160 total contests as a pitcher in her collegiate career.

Entering Thursday, Mazon and Haendiges combined to pitch every inning in the previous 19 games and all but three frames in the past 29 contests, dating to March 21.

Mazon and Hammoude were named All-Americans by Softball America on Thursday. Mazon was selected to the first team and Hammoude to the third team.

Mazon is 17-11 with a 1.60 ERA in the circle with 220 strikeouts and 38 walks. At the plate, she’s hitting .366 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Oregon State got on the scoreboard quickly with a run in the top of the first inning.

Xiao Gin doubled to right field with one out and scored on Hammoude’s two-out single to center.

The Beavers loaded the bases with no outs in the second on a walk, a Des Rivera bloop single to short left and Savanah Whatley’s perfectly placed bunt between converging left-side defenders.

But OSU got nothing out of it as Florida reliever Natalie Lugo drew a liner to right, struck out a batter and got a grounder to end the threat.

The Gators (49-17) got runners to second and third with one out in the bottom of the second on two singles and a groundout. Haendiges got the second out on a line out to third before Avery Goelz hit a hard liner to Hammoude at first base.

Hammoude wasn’t able to field the ball cleanly, allowing two runs to score as she chased the ball in foul territory.

OSU’s Eliana Gottlieb singled with two outs in the third but her teammates couldn’t bring her home.

The Beavers went 1-2-3 in the last four innings, as Lugo retired 18 of the 19 batters she faced.

“I would say just being a little more disciplined with our bats,” Beavers second baseman Kiki Escobar said of what her team needed to do differently against Lugo. “We swung at a lot of balls that were in the dirt, so I thought just us being more disciplined and seeing more pitches and not being so aggressive.”

Florida added two in the fourth on a two-run Goelz single to center that followed two singles and a sacrifice bunt.

The Gators tacked on one more in the fifth on Charla Echols’ solo homer to center. Four straight singles, the first two against Haendiges and the next two versus Tarni Stepto in relief, led to two more runs and a 7-1 Florida advantage.

Echols also had a two-out triple in the sixth.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

