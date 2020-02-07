OSU softball: Mazon tosses no-hitter as Beavers win two

The Oregon State softball team started the season with two wins in Las Vegas.
Mariah Mazon tossed her first career no-hitter to lead the Beavers to a 1-0 win at UNLV in the second game of the day.
Mazon struck out nine and also went 3 for 3 at the plate.
Karla Calderon scored on Maia Rader’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the Beavers’ run.
Trystan Melancon had 13 strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Southern Utah in the Beavers’ first game of the day.
Missy Nunes had a two-run home run in the seventh for OSU. Frankie Hammoud and Val Pero both went 2 for 4 in the win.
The Beavers take on Southern Utah and UNLV again on Saturday.