OSU softball: Mazon strikes out 11 as Beavers win first game at Super Regional

The Oregon State softball team is one win away from the Women’s College World Series after a 3-1 victory at Stanford on Friday night in the first game of their Super Regional.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be available on ESPNU. If necessary, a third game will be played Sunday.

The Beavers (38-20) took the lead with three runs in the second inning on Friday night. Frankie Hammoude got the rally started with a double down the left-field line and scored on a single by Grace Messmer. Madison Simon then capped the inning with a two-run home run.

That was enough support for Oregon State starter Mariah Mazon. She struck out 11 batters and allowed one run on five hits and one walk. It was a momentous night for Mazon (17-11), who finished the game with 859 career strikeouts, the most in program history after surpassing Brianne McGowan.

Alana Vawter took the loss for the Cardinal (39-21). Vawter (25-13) went the distance, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Oregon State has made one trip to the Women’s College World Series, qualifying in 2006. This year’s WCWS will be held June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

