OSU softball: Mazon named Pac-12 player of the week

Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon was named the Pac-12 softball player of the week on Tuesday.

Mazon had a strong weekend in the circle and at the plate against Oregon. She went 8 for 14 at the plate for a .571 average. She also held Oregon to two hits and one run with seven strikeouts to hand the Ducks just their second loss of the season last Friday.

“I’m so proud of Mariah,” coach Laura Berg said. “She has so much grit and competed her heart out against the Ducks.”

Mazon’s award is the first of the season for the Beavers. She earned the last Pac-12 weekly award after being named pitcher of the week on Feb. 18, 2020. The last Beaver to be named player of the week was Missy Nunes on Feb. 12, 2019.

This is Mazon’s first player of the week award and third weekly award from the conference in her career.

