OSU softball: Mazon leads Beavers to win

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State softball team took a 10-3 win against Brigham Young to open the weekend at the Wildcat Invitational, Friday afternoon.

The Beavers were led by a standout showing from Mariah Mazon. The junior pitcher notched seven strikeouts with no walks against the Cougars. Mazon also hit the only home run of the game, earning Oregon State’s final two runs.

The Beavers opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Freshman Madison Simon drew a walk before advancing to second. Mazon reached first on an error and continued to second as Simon went for the run, giving Oregon State a 1-0 advantage. Junior Missy Nunes had an RBI with a single for the second run.

The Cougars answered with a home run from their first batter of the fourth. A fielding error by Messmer led to two runs to give BYU the 3-2 lead.

Messmer opened the fifth with an out at first but freshmen Ivana Perez and Xiao Gin followed with singles. Perez scored on a single from freshman Charity Sevaaetasi before Mazon hit a double for another RBI.

Sophomore Frankie Hammoude had a two-run double before Messmer doubled on her second at-bat of the inning, making the score 8-3.

Mazon had her two-run homer in the sixth. OSU finished with 11 hits and two errors. The Beavers will take on Seattle and No. 3 Arizona on Saturday.

