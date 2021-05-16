OSU softball: Mazon and Hammoude earn Pac-12 honors

Mazon made 21 starts and won 13 with a 2.30 ERA. She tops the conference with 204 innings pitched and ranks third with 204 strikeouts. She has tossed 17 complete games, including six shutouts. A dual threat, she has been in the batting lineup for every game this season, hitting third in all but one game. Mazon is second on the team with a .288 batting average, with 42 hits, seven doubles and 23 RBIs. She leads with 26 runs scored and ranks third with five home runs.