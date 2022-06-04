OSU softball: Historic run ends after two losses at Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — A late-season run that saw Oregon State softball produce many clutch moments ended with the Beavers missing a few more big plays to continue the historic ride.

OSU saw its first appearance in the Women’s College World Series in 16 years end Friday night with a 3-1 loss to Pac-12 foe Arizona in an elimination game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

All-American senior Mariah Mazon returned to the team after missing Thursday’s opener against Florida due to illness. The senior pitcher allowed six hits, three earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

“We gave our all and just came up short,” Mazon said.

For the second time in as many tournament games, the Beavers (39-22) were the first to score early in the game but struggled to find a late rally to get back in the contest.

But OSU coach Laura Berg said she told her players after the game that she was proud of them and that were a lot of positives they can take away from what they accomplished. The Beavers made it to the final stop on the NCAA Division I softball path with a roster that includes 14 freshmen.

“They have a taste of it, and it’s like blood in the water now. They’re sharks," Berg said. “We’ve got to go after what it is that we want. If we want to come back here we’ve got to get better at the things that we need to work on.”

Mazon, who was 0 for 2 at the plate with a walk, said she was glad to be able to play Friday and help her team any way that she could.

“Oregon State has given me a great five years. I don’t have any words. It’s just been amazing and I’m so glad I came to Oregon State,” she said. “I was a freshman and Oregon State wasn’t really a big-name school. I wanted to be that person that comes in and makes a name for Oregon State. I kind of did what I came here to do and it’s just been a great experience.”

Mazon’s teammates helped give her an early lead in the circle.

Singles by Frankie Hammoude and Kaylah Nelsen and Grace Messmer’s sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out in the top of the second inning. Madison Simon followed with a sac fly to left that made it 1-0.

Arizona drew even in the bottom half on a leadoff single and Sophia Carroll’s RBI double to right-center that Nelsen dove for but couldn’t quite come up with.

OSU, which took two of three games from the Wildcats in a three-game set in early April in Corvallis, got two runners on base in the third on a walk and an error but came up empty. Arizona threatened with a one-out single and a two-out walk in the fourth, but Mazon got the Beavers back to the dugout with another zero on a strikeout of Carroll.

Mazon gave up a two-out walk in the fifth before shortstop Savanah Whatley, from her knees, throws out a runner at first who was first called safe before the play was overturned on review. Whatley had assists on all three outs in the frame.

Arizona broke through and broke the tie with two runs in the sixth.

A leadoff walk was followed by a Carlie Scupin double to center field that scored one. Blaise Biringer’s one-out single to right made it 3-1.

The Beavers went down in order offensively in the final four innings of the 7-1 loss to Florida. Friday, OSU went 1-2-3 in the fourth, fifth and sixth before finding a spark in the seventh against Wildcats reliever Hanah Bowen, who pitched two complete games against the Beavers in Corvallis.

Simon saw 13 Bowen pitches before drawing a one-out walk, and Whatley walked with two outs to give the Beavers hope. But Arizona left fielder Jasmine Perezchica made a sliding catch of a sinking line drive by Kiki Escobar to end the game.

“We had a great season,” Simon said. “It’s been a long fight. It’s definitely a dog fight in the Pac-12. Every team is competitive. We had a good run and we hope to carry it on to next year.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

