OSU softball: Hammoude's homer lifts Beavers past Sun Devils

Sophomore Frankie Hammoude blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Oregon State softball team a 5-3 Pac-12 wine over No. 10 Arizona State in the series finale.

“We had a great team win today,” coach Laura Berg said. “I am so proud of the fight they put up. We had a lot of players come up with key hits for this huge win.”

The Sun Devils scored the first run of the game in the top of the first and took a 2-0 lead on a homer in the second.

The game remained 2-0 until the sixth. After forcing Arizona State to strand two runners in the top half, Oregon State came back to tie the score in the bottom half.

Junior Morgan Allen, a pinch-hitter, doubled and Mariah Mazon walked before Hammoude hit a single to drive in the first run.

The Beavers loaded the bases and Bailey McLaughlin evened the score with a sacrifice fly.

The Sun Devils went up 3-2 in the top of the seventh. Down to their final out Gin and Mazon singled

After ASU took out the first two batters, Xiao Gin and Mazon hit back-to-back singles to set up Hammoude's herooics.

Oregon State will return for its final regular-season series Thursday through Saturday at Utah.

