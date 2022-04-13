OSU softball: Escobar brings energy to Oregon State's lineup

Oregon State freshman Kiki Escobar did not take long to get used to playing college softball.

It didn’t even take one game for the second baseman to feel like she belonged at this level.

“First game against New Mexico, we didn’t come away with the win but I was able to put a ball in play. Right then I knew this wasn’t any different from what I’d been doing or what I’ve been seeing,” Escobar said.

As the 19th-ranked Beavers (31-9, 7-5) reach the halfway mark of their Pac-12 Conference schedule, Escobar leads the conference in total hits with 58. The true freshman from Oxnard, California, is hitting .392 with eight doubles and 17 RBIs.

She was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week for her performance over the weekend against Arizona. The Beavers won the first two games of that series, ending a 15-game losing streak against the Wildcats and winning a series against them for the first time since 2013.

In Friday’s 4-1 win, Escobar went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and a run scored.

“Being able to put runs up on the board, coming up with a double and scoring for my team, that felt really good to get us started,” Escobar said.

Escobar went 1 for 3 with a run scored in the Beavers’ 3-1 victory on Saturday and then hit her first collegiate home run in the Beavers’ loss on Sunday.

Oregon State coach Laura Berg said Escobar’s energy and enthusiasm set her apart.

“She’s a stud. You talk about the ‘it’ factor, she has that ‘it’ factor. She’s fun, she’s very passionate about the game. She’s go-go-go-go all the time, practice, games, all the time. It’s fun to be around,” Berg said. “You watch her and you don’t see her as a freshman.”

Escobar chose to attend Oregon State because of the coaching staff and an environment that is so different from where she grew up in southern California.

“I came to a camp here and as soon as I stepped on campus I loved it," she said. "It was raining and there were rainbows, I was like ‘Wow, it’s really different.’ I really liked it a lot. So it’s really different from California. I love it here, I love the campus, I love the coaches.”

Escobar has played both middle infield spots for Oregon State this season and Berg is comfortable playing her wherever needed.

Escobar said she worked hard to develop her defensive skills after being told that she did not have the ability to play infield in college and should focus on playing the outfield.

“Since then, I’ve never worked harder to play infield. I'm really glad that was said to me, because I would not be where I am with infield today,” Escobar said. “I wanted to prove everyone wrong that I could play infield.”

The Beavers start the second half of their conference slate on Friday at 15th-ranked Washington (22-11, 3-6). The Huskies lost their opening Pac-12 series against California, got swept by No. 5 UCLA and took two out of three from Arizona.

“They’re scrappy. They’re a good team, they always will be," Berg said. "They’re very well coached and we’ve got to come out with our A game. We’ve got to have all three parts of our game going, offense, defense and pitching.”

Washington has historically been a tough matchup for Oregon State with the Huskies holding a 70-23 lead in the series, including winning nine of the last 10.

Escobar said the team was disappointed with its 9-1 loss to Arizona in the series finale, but they will not dwell on that and are ready to move on to play Washington.

“We see it as a challenge," Escobar said. "Show everyone ‘So what, let’s take it to (the) Huskies next weekend.’ So we’ll grow as a team.”

