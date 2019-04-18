Oregon State struck first but No. 2 UCLA broke open the game late as the Bruins won the opener of a three-game Pac-12 softball series with an 8-1 victory at the OSU Softball Complex on Thursday night.
The Beavers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first as Shelby Weeks reached on an infield single to lead off the inning. Weeks then stole second and scored on a single by Jessica Garcia.
Mariah Mazon kept the powerful Bruins at bay until they scored twice in the fifth to take the 2-1 lead. A four-run sixth and two more in the seventh was more than enough for UCLA.
Weeks had two of the Beavers’ three hits.
Mazon went five-plus inning and gave up six runs, with only three earned. She struck out eight but walked six and gave up nine hits.
UCLA's Rachel Garcia went six innings to improve to 18-0. She also had three hits, drove in three and scored.
Bubba Nickles was 3 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.
The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Friday.