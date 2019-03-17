TEMPE, Ariz. — Another big inning by Arizona State was too much for the Oregon State softball team to overcome as the Beavers dropped their second straight Pac-12 decision to the Sun Devils, 12-4 in five innings, on Sunday.
The Beavers, who won the opener 5-1 on Friday night against the No. 17 Sun Devils, fell 18-2 on Saturday after giving up 13 runs in one inning.
On Sunday, it was a nine-run second that did in the Beavers (17-7, 1-2).
Oregon State took a 2-0 lead in the first as an error on a bunt by Lovie Lopez and a single up the middle by Jessica Garcia.
Down 9-2, the Beavers scored two more in the fourth on a two-run double by Missy Nunes.
Lopez had three hits while Shelby Weeks and Garcia both had two to account for seven of the Beavers’ 10 hits.
Oregon State will play its first home game of the season when the Beavers host Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday.