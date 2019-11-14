Oregon State head softball coach Laura Berg has been selected as one of the 2020 Women's National Team Assistant Coaches by USA Softball.
Berg, along with Howard Dobson (LSU), Tairia Flowers (CSUN) and Heather Tarr (Washington) were selected from the USA Softball women's national team coaching pool to help lead the Olympic softball team alongside head coach Ken Eriksen (South Florida) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as the sport makes its return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
"It warms my heart that softball is back in the Olympics," said Berg. "The experiences this team and these athletes will get to have representing this great country is something you can never forget. I cherished my time as an athlete competing in the Games, and I'm excited to be brought back to help coach in the sport's return."
Berg has been involved with USA Softball as both an athlete and a coach. As an athlete, Berg cemented herself as one of the game's greatest outfielders, helping the U.S. to three Olympic Gold Medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004, as well as an Olympic Silver Medal in 2008. She is one of four women to hold this accomplishment.